No. 20 Lady Eagles Hold Strong

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In an exciting matchup on Thursday afternoon, the newly-ranked No. 20 Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team went head-to-head with Truckee Meadows, resulting in a nail-biting, goalless draw. The field was alive with energy as the players battled for dominance, and the final score of 0-0 was a testament to the resilience displayed by the USU Eastern squad.

Truckee Meadows’ defense was put to the test, with USU Eastern launching a total of six shots, though only one found its way on target. Victoria Kalista was a standout performer for the Lady Eagles, tallying two shots and one on goal. Macy Clements , who guarded the net for USU Eastern, exhibited exceptional skill, making five crucial saves that secured the team’s clean sheet.

On the opposite side, Truckee Meadows had six shots and five on target, but they were met with an impenetrable wall in the form of Clements , who ensured their efforts remained unrewarded. Brooke Sherwood and Alexandra Rutherford led Truckee Meadows with two shots on goal each, but their endeavors were fruitless against Clements.