No. 14 USUE Men’s Soccer Draws Against Truckee Meadows

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In a thrilling showdown on the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field, the 14th ranked Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team displayed its resilience and determination as the team faced off against Truckee Meadows last week. The match ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with both sides battling fiercely from start to finish.

The first half of the game saw both teams locked in a gritty stalemate, with neither side managing to break through the opponent’s defense. The goalkeepers, Mathias Del Lago for Utah State Eastern and Isaac Poole for Truckee Meadows, were instrumental in keeping the game scoreless during this period, making crucial saves to deny any offensive breakthroughs.

It was Truckee Meadows who struck first in the 56th minute when Fernando Robles found the back of the net, capitalizing on a well-timed pass from Connor Friesen. The visiting team took a 1-0 lead and looked poised to secure the victory.

However, the Eagles had other plans. Just two minutes later, in the 58th minute, Austin Tesch equalized for his side, thanks to a pinpoint assist from Aleksandar Mihajlovic . The crowd erupted as the score leveled at 1-1.

Despite several more opportunities for both teams, neither could find the decisive goal, and the match concluded with honors even.