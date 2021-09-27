No. 9 Eagles Sweep Southern Nevada, Lose Battle Against #4 Snow College

USU Eastern Press Release

In their conference opening weekend, the 9th ranked Lady Eagles competed against the fourth ranked Badgers of Snow College (16-2, 2-0). In what is becoming a traditional all-out battle, USU Eastern was unable to carry their first set victory to an opening weekend defeat of Snow, falling by a score of 3-1.

Scoring points was a seesaw affair throughout the four-set competition and the intense energy never faded for either program. Following an impressive first set victory of 25-23 by the Lady Eagles, inconsistent blocking by USU Eastern ultimately allowed Snow’s powerful front row lineup to gain the advantage in the final three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21.

Middle blocker Kamryn Wiese and outside hitter Sammy Perry each had nine kills against the Badgers, followed close behind by right side hitter Alyssa Simmons with eight. Ashlee McUne had three aces and 16 assists while Emma Ricks protected the court, leading with 19 digs defensively.

“It’s not how we wanted to start conference play and we knew going into it we would have to focus on defending their hitters,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “As bad as we wanted that win, there were so many things that we have been working on in practice that the team displayed on the court. That effort allowed for us to stay in that game and that was very promising.”

Continuing on in Scenic West play, the Lady Eagles traveled from Ephraim to Las Vegas, Nev. to compete in their 18th consecutive road game against the College of Southern Nevada (4-9, 1-1). USU Eastern came out swinging and never looked back in the three set sweep of the Coyotes (25-19, 25-14, 25-13).

Front row hitters Alyssa Simmons and Sammy Perry led the offense with nine kills each while Kamryn Wiese defended the net with four blocks and six kills. Emma Ricks had 22 digs defensively, adding two aces in the game. Ashlee McUne had 22 assists in organizing the impressive offense performance against Southern Nevada.

Eager to play in front of their home crowd, USU Eastern will host the College of Southern Idaho (9-7, 0-1) in their conference home opener on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Bunnell Dmitrich Athletic Center. They will remain at home on Saturday, Oct. 2 as they welcome the 6th ranked Bruins of Salt Lake Community College (15-3, 1-0) at 1 p.m.