Noel Carmack to Give Talk on USU Alum and Illustrator Herbert Morton Stoops

Press Release

The Library & Learning Commons at USU Eastern is proud to welcome Associate Professor of Art Noel Carmack to its building to speak about the art, career and life of Herbert Morton Stoops. Stoops was an early graduate of Agricultural College of Utah (now Utah State University) and whose trajectory from young Utahan to nationally known illustrator can be an inspiration for other young artists at USU, that, according to Carmack, “Great things often start from humble beginnings.”

During his career, Stoops’ illustrations were featured in publications such as “Colliers,” “Cosmopolitan” and “Ladies Home Journal.” However, he won wider recognition in the 1930s when he started painting the covers for “Blue Book,” a prominent pulp magazine of the era.

Carmack’s talk, titled “The Early Life and Learnings of Herbert Morton Stoops: Illustrator of American Pulp Fiction,” will happen at the LLC on the campus of USU Eastern at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. There will be time for Q&A with Professor Carmack afterwards, and refreshments will be served.