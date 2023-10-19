San Rafael Student of the Week | Ashlyn Johansen

Ashlyn is the daughter of Shannon and Merrial Johansen of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Honor society, cheer, yearbook and quiz bowl.

School Leadership: Cheer Team Captain, Honor Society Reporter

Favorite Classes: Yearbook, PE, and Language Arts

Hobbies/Interests: dance, volleyball, helping at the farm and basketball

Future Plans: Go to college at UVU or USUE and do cosmetology

Other: Ashlyn is a sweet caring friend. She loves to give hugs to everyone. She will

help anyone in need.