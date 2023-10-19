San Rafael Student of the Week | Ashlyn Johansen

Ashlyn is the daughter of Shannon and Merrial Johansen of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.
School Activities: Honor society, cheer, yearbook and quiz bowl.
School Leadership: Cheer Team Captain, Honor Society Reporter
Favorite Classes: Yearbook, PE, and Language Arts
Hobbies/Interests: dance, volleyball, helping at the farm and basketball
Future Plans: Go to college at UVU or USUE and do cosmetology
Other: Ashlyn is a sweet caring friend. She loves to give hugs to everyone. She will
help anyone in need.
