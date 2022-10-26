Nominations Open for the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

An opportunity for a FREE Thanksgiving dinner is coming to residents of Carbon and Emery counties this holiday season.

This giveaway is courtesy of ETV News and supporting businesses. Those that are chosen will be given a gift card to be utilized at supporting businesses to purchase the classic staples of a Thanksgiving meal.

Nominations will be accepted beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 9. To submit a nomination, email sdraper@emerytelcom.com with the name of the person you are nominating, their contact number, which city the reside in and the reason they are being nominated.

The winners of the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.