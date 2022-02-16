A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Emery County Coal Resources, Inc.

Location: Emery Canyon Coal Resources, Inc. – Lila Canyon Mine – 794 North “C” Canyon Road, East Carbon, Emery County, UT

Project Description: The source has requested to add an additional rock dust silo, an additional coal loadout station, and a baghouse as part of this AO. The baghouse is being used to control emissions from pneumatic loading of the existing rock dust silo. The baghouse will also control pneumatic loading of the new rock dust silo, as well as unloading of rock dust from the silos.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before March 18, 2022 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at tdejulis@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Date of Notice: February 16, 2022

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16, 2022.