ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner:

Muddy Creek Irrigation Company

PO Box 104

Emery, Utah 84522

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Muddy Creek Irrigation Company – Byron Reservoir, which includes construction of a 40 acre-ft reservoir (approximately 24,000 cubic yards of excavation and embankment), installation of reservoir outlet piping, and related work, will be received by Muddy Creek Irrigation Company at the Emery Town Hall, 10 East Main Street, Emery, Utah 84522, until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. (Emery Town Hall hours are Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, Jones & DeMille Engineering, 50 South Main, Suite 4, Manti UT 84642, (435) 835-4540. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual & plans, email Cynthia at cynthia.y@jonesanddemille.com; for project specific or technical questions, email Tyler Faddis at tyler.f@jonesanddemille.com or call 435-650-3173.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours, upon payment of $40.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com for $30.00.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Emery Town Hall, 10 East Main Street, Emery, Utah 84522.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders shall submit evidence of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

February 10, 2022

Morris Sorensen, President

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16 and February 23, 2022.