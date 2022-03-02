State of Michigan

In the Circuit Court for the County of Wayne, Family Division

2 Woodward Ave., Detroit, Michigan 48226

Case No.: 21-110973-DO

Complaint for Divorce without Minor Children

Hon. Helal A. Farhat

Circuit Court Judge

Edwin L. Newton, Plaintiff

V

Brenda Felix-Timmons, Defendant

Amy M. Eversole (P80210)

LAW OFFICE OF AMY M. EVERSOLE, PLLC

152 Main Street, Suite 11

Belleville, Michigan 48111

(734) 718-8574

amy@amyeversolelaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Brenda Felix-Timmons, Defendant

Last known address:

452 E 200 N

Price, Utah 84501

ORDER FOR ALTERNATE SERVICE VIA PUBLICATION

At a session of court held in the courthouse in the City of Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan on 02/23/2022

Present: Judge Helal A. Farhat

Circuit Court Judge

This matter having come before the court on Plaintiff Edwin L. Newton’s Ex Parte Motion to Extend Summons and Allow for Alternate Service of Process and the court being otherwise fully advised in the premises

IT IS ORDERED:

1. A second summons is to be issued in this Matter to Defendant, Brenda Felix-Timmons, extending for a period of 90 days from 02/18/2022, the expiration date of the original summons. The extended expiration date for this summons is 05/19/2022.

2. Service of process upon Defendant Brenda Felix-Timmons is to be completed by mailing a copy of the Summons and Complaint to Defendant Brenda Felix-Timmons last known address and by publication in a newspaper that serves Price, Utah.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Hon. Helal A. Farhat

Defendant Brenda Felix Timmons, you must file your Answer or take other action permitted by law in this Court within 28 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to file an answer may result in a Default Judgment of Divorce being entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint filed in this case.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2022.