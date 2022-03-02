BID NOTICE

Carbon County is now accepting sealed bids for a storage shed at the Carbon Recreation Events Complex. For more information, please call 435-636-3702. Storage Shed size requested is 10x10x20.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and should clearly indicate on the outside of the envelope “CERCUT Storage Shed.” Bid opening is Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., March 16, 2022, during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by a source. Faxed bids are not accepted.

Bids are subject to approval by the County Commission. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select bid for the Storage Shed which is most reliable, economical, and a reasonable price.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 2 and March 9, 2022.