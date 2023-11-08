THE STATE OF UTAH TO Hidden Splendor Resources, LTD, Denly Utah Coal, LCC, and any other individual with a claim right to or interest in the property described as Parcel 1: [2A-0815-0000] The Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 13 South, Range 8 East, Salt Lake Base and Meridian; and Parcel 2: [2A-0850-0000] The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 8 East, Salt Lake Base and Meridian (less and excepting any and all portions lying within the legal bounds of Consumers Road).

You are summoned and required to answer a Petition to Quiet Title in case number 230700092 in the Seventh Judicial District Court, State of Utah, Price, Judge Harmond, which has been filed with the Court. Within 21 days after the publication of this summons on November 8, 2023, you must file your written answer with the clerk of the court at 120 E. Main St. Price Utah, 84501, and you must mail or deliver a copy to Petitioner’s attorneys at Whitehead and Burnett, 6980 O’Bannon Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. A copy of the petition is available at the Court or directly from Petitioner’s counsel. Direct requests to jeff@whiteheadburnett.com.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 8, 2023.