NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE – PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

The PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue.

– The PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT tax on a $300,000 residence would increase from $84.81 to $130.42, which is a $45.61 per year.

– The PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT tax on a $300,000 business would increase from $154.20 to $237.13, which is $82.93 per year.

– If the proposed budget is approved, PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 53.78% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.

All concerned citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase.

PUBLIC HEARING

Date/Time: 11/21/2023 8:00 PM

Location: Price River Water Improvement District BOARD ROOM

265 S Fairgrounds Rd

Price

To obtain more information regarding the tax increase, citizens may contact PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT at 435-637-6351.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 8 and November 15, 2023.