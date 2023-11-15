DELINQUENT NOTICE/NOTICE OF SALE The Board of Directors of Price River Water Users Association, with its principal place of business at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Rm. 137, Price, UT 84501 adopted an order on October 2, 2023 to sell Scofield reservoir stock of the shareholders listed below for failure to pay assessment(s) which are now delinquent.

The Scofield Reservoir shares to be sold are as follows:

BJELOSEVIC, MIRALEM 1.00 shares #9938

DAVIS, GENE & SUSAN 0.52 shares #9765

HANLEY, JAMES E. C/0 TINA COVINGTON 240.15 shares #3613, #3615, #3616, #3617, #4233, #4234, #4485, #8254, #9247

MARCHELLO, CINDY EARLINE 2.00 shares #10903

NELSON, DWANE H. & LOLA J. C/O CHRIS NELSON 1.08 shares #6588

OMAN, MILTON A. LTD C/O DARIN CAINE 1.67 shares #9785

PRO EDGE MANAGEMENT C/O CODY PRITCHETT 20.00 shares #10772

RUELAS, JOSE OR KAIJSA 1.00 shares #10554

In accordance with the Utah Code these shares will be sold at public auction at 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, UT 84501 December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM to pay the delinquent assessments, late charges, and all costs associated with collection and expenses, if the same are not paid to the Company before December 6, 2023. If shares are purchased at the auction by the corporation, or a director or officer of the corporation for the benefit of the officer or director, the shares may be redeemed by the shareholder for a period of 30 days after the day on which the shares are sold. To be able to bid on shares, the bidder must be a PRWUA shareholder in good standing with the association or be able to provide certified funds by 5:00 PM on December 8, 2023.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Ashlee Shorts

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 15, November 22 and November 29, 2023.