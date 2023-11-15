WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL VACANCIES

Wellington City is looking to fill three vacancies for council member positions. Vacancies are four-year terms that begin January 1, 2024.

Qualifications for candidates are as follows: Must be a United States citizen, a registered voter of Wellington City and a resident of Wellington City for twelve consecutive months immediately following the date of appointment.

Candidates must register with the City Recorder at 435-637-5213 to get on the agenda for council introductions on either Nov. 21 or Dec. 13 at 6:00PM. Candidates will be considered at the December 13 City Council Meeting at 6:00 PM at 150 West Main Street.

Rebecca Evans

Wellington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 15, 2023.