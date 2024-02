Notice is hereby given by Pioneer Ditch Co II, with its principal place of business in Price, UT that the Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the SEUALG building located at 375 South Carbon Avenue, Rm 137, Price, UT.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14 and February 21, 2024.