REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR TRAILS COORDINATOR

OBJECTIVES

Carbon County, Utah is looking for a Trails Coordinator that will assist the county in developing our trails footprint within the county. We are looking for a creative and motivated person or firm ready to serve all types of recreational trail interests, especially those in rural communities like Carbon County, for both non-motorized and motorized trail users. This person or firm would be responsible for seeking partnerships including building a strong and collaborative trails committee, to develop, maintain, restore, and activate trails in Carbon County through education, data collection, and public input.

Contract Award:

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Fixed and emailed bids are not acceptable. Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Location: 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

Closing date and time: The closing date and time for this sourcing event is March 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. MT Proposal Submittal: SEALED BID to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501

Length of Contract: The contract(s) resulting from this RFP will be for (1) year with the option to renew each year.

Full RFQ Requirements & Guidelines are available at: https://www.carbon.utah.gov/department/tourism/

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14 and February 21, 2024.