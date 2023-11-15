NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN CARL VETERE, Deceased

Seventh Judicial District Court, Emery County, State of Utah

Probate No. 233700025 ES

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Mary Alice Thompson has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims in writing to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos

Attorney for Personal Representative

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 15, November 22 and November 29, 2023.