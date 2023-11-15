NOVEMBER 15, 2023

DIVISION OF WATER QUALITY

UTAH DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PERMIT UTU-19-F4-8F9143D

UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL CLASS V WELL PERMIT

AQUIFER SPENT BRINE RECOVERY WELL, CATEGORY UIC WELL 5C-1

Purpose of Public Notice

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is soliciting comments on the request to permit Underground Injection Control (UIC) Class V Draft permit UTU-19-F4-8F9143D. The permit is issued by the Director of the Division of Water Quality (DWQ) under authority of the Utah Water Quality Act, Section 19-5-106(g) Utah Code Ann. 1953, as amended and Utah Administrative Code R317-7. Under Section R317-7-13 the Director of DWQ will investigate and provide written response to all citizen complaints duly submitted. In addition, the Director shall not oppose intervention in any civil or administrative proceeding by any citizen where permissive intervention may be authorized by statute or rule. The Director will publish notice of and provide at least 30 days of public comment on any proposed settlement of any enforcement action. Utah Administrative Code R317-7-13 can be viewed at the following internet URL: https://rules.utah.gov/publicat/code/r317/r317-007.htm#E14

Permit Information

Permittee Name: Blackstone Minerals, LLC

Facility Location: Green River, Emery County

Mailing Address: 712 Proud Eagle Lane, Lass Vegas, Nevada 89144

Blackstone Minerals is conducting lithium and associated brine resource mining operations near Green River, Utah. Brines will be extracted from the paradox formation, specifically Clastic Zone 31 using extraction wells. Brines will be processed using a lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide production plant utilizing direct extraction. The spent brine that is depleted of lithium will be pumped into the injection wells under pressure into the Paradox formation between clastic zone 7 and 19, or about 6,040 to 6,445 feet below ground surface.

Public Comments

Public comments are invited any time prior to December 14, 2023. Comments may be directed to the Division of Water Quality, PO Box 144870, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4870 or via email to wqcomments@utah.gov. All comments received prior to close of business December 14, 2023, will be considered in the formulation of final decision to renew and modify the permit. A public hearing may be held if written requests are received within the first 15 days of this public comment period that demonstrate significant public interest and substantive issues exist to warrant holding a hearing.

Additional Information

Additional information may be obtained upon request by contacting Porter Henze at (385) 566-7799 or pkhenze@utah.gov or by writing to the aforementioned address. The Draft permit and other documents are available for review on the DWQ web page https://deq.utah.gov/public-notices-archive/water-quality-public-notices#general and https://www.utah.gov/pmn/index.html

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact the Utah State Accessibility website at https://www.utah.gov/accessibility.html.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 15, 2023.