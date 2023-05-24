NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in the Atrium of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments located at 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501 on Thursday, May 25, 2023. See the link below for the agendas and live streaming details.

Agenda Link: https:///www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/833869.html

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24, 2023.