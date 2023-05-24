NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jun. 20, 2023 either electronically using the Division’s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

91-5251: Michael R. Jensen and Camille F. Jensen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.1242 cfs from the Fish Creek (3 Miles NW of Scofield) for IRRIGATION.

EMERY COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

93-3524 (A10876): ANR Co Inc. is/are seeking a nonuse period for 10.514 ac-ft. from the Cedar Creek (9 Miles NW of Huntington) for MUNICIPAL: In Hiawatha; INDUSTRIAL: Industrial in connection with coal processing.

93-3745 (A10876): C.O.P. Coal Development Company is/are seeking a nonuse period for 62.664 ac-ft. from the Cedar Creek (9 Miles NW of Huntington) for MUNICIPAL: In Hiawatha; INDUSTRIAL: Industrial in connection with coal processing.

93-3746 (A10876): C.O.P. Coal Development Company is/are seeking a nonuse period for 42.056 ac-ft. from the Cedar Creek (8.7 Miles NW of Huntington) for MUNICIPAL: In Hiawatha; INDUSTRIAL: Industrial in connection with coal processing.

93-970 (A10876): ANR CO INC. is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.13 cfs OR 15.666 ac-ft. from the Cedar Creek (9 Miles NW of Huntington) for MUNICIPAL: In Hiawatha; INDUSTRIAL: Industrial in connection with coal processing.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24 and May 31, 2023.