NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Association of Economic Development, and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in the Conference Room of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments located at 252 S. Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501 on Thursday, March 28, 2024. See the link below for the agendas and live streaming details.

Agenda Link: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/843603.html

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 27, 2024.