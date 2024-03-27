Youthful Carbon Soccer Readies for Spring Season

The Carbon Dinos soccer team is ready for the spring season. Last year the team went 6-2 in region, where they tied with the Emery Spartans record wise. The Dinos were awarded second in the region last year and will look to go for the region title this year.

The Dinos were seeded at number five overall in the 3A Boys State Championship last year out of 20 total teams. Carbon did well in the second round, where they won the Canyon View Falcons to advance in the tournament. In the quarterfinals they had a matchup with Morgan, who were seeded at five and fell to them, 6-0. The hopes are to go further in the tournament this year, as they start the year off with two region wins over North Sanpete and Juab.

Tyler Morris and Logan McEvoy have both started off well for the Dinos with 1.5 goals a game, early in the season. Edwin Acosta-Sanchez and Connor Cunningham will bring leadership to the team from the only seniors on the team. Cannon and Ty Mortensen will use their length at the goalkeeper position as the Dinos look to make an impact in the 2024 season.