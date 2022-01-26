NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS 

NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Governing Board of Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeast Utah Economic Development District, Revolving Loan Fund will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Atrium of Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments located 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah on January 27,2022. See Links below for board agenda and live streaming.

Conference Line: 435-613-0045

PIN: 375-375#

Agenda: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/publicbody/1586.html

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 26, 2022.