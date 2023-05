The San Rafael Conservation District will hold its annual budget hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to receive comments and approve its annual budget for fiscal year 2024 and revise the budget for fiscal year 2023. This meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center, 1090 N. Des Bee Dove Rd. in Castle Dale, Utah. Copies of the proposed budget can be obtained by calling (435) 381-2300 ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 24, 2023.