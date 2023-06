Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Carbon School District will hold a budget hearing during its meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be held at the District Office located at 251 West 400 North, Price, UT.

The purpose of this hearing is to consider adjustments to the 2022-2023 budget and to adopt a budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7 and June 14, 2023.