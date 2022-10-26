NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on November 12, 2022.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION

NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#

• Johnson, Shannon, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 174, All items located in unit.

• Davies, Jerimiah, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 238, All items located in unit.

• Powell, Megan, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 226, All items located in unit.

• Nunez, Patricia, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 001, All items located in unit.

• Olson, Lara, Price, Utah, 84501, Unit 274, All items located in unit.

• Commichaux, Rachelle, American Fork, Utah, 84003, Unit 056, All items located in un

Published in ETV Newspaper October 26, November 2 and November 9, 2022.