NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT/SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.
The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2022
THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!
Tenant City, State, Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents
Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah
Axelgard, Wally T. Helper, UT 84526 M94 Misc furniture/household items, boxes, tool
Christiansen, Vincent Q. Price, UT 84501 M108 Tool box w/misc tools, misc automotive, misc furniture/household
Henderson, Shaney Price, UT 84501 M6 Misc furniture/household items, boxes, bikes
Hernandez, Cambrie Huntington, UT 84528 M26 Dining table/chairs, mattress, plastic bags/boxes, stuffed animals
Robinson, Shastea E. Price, UT 84501 M138 Misc furniture items, automotive, washer/dryer, boxes/sacks
Sanchez, Arthur T. East Carbon, UT 84520 M67 Bags/boxes misc, misc furniture/household
Vouk, Josh Price, UT 84501 M145 Misc furniture, boxes/bags/totes, misc household
South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah
Allen, Candace G. East Carbon, UT 84520 S41 Dining table, tv, steamer, bags,
Benoit, Karla Price, UT 84501 S125 Misc household items, boxes/totes/bags
Foster, Danial Price, UT 84501 S136 Misc yard equip, household, totes, various items
Hadden, Mitch Helper, UT 84526 S18 Misc household, freezer, misc furniture, boxes/totes, various items
Miller, Tammie L. Lake Havasu, AZ 46403 S113 Toolbox, hunting/sports, tools, automotive, boxes/totes, various items
Stewart, Terri Sunnyside, UT 84539 S80 Misc furniture/household, totes/boxes, camping, various items
Swearingen, Mistie D. Price, UT 84501 S88 Misc bags/containers/boxes, various items
East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah
Brierley, Ashley Helper, UT 84526 E29 Misc furniture/household, totes/boxes/bags, various items
Clark, Amber D. W. Valley City, UT 84128 E352 Misc household items, boxes/totes, golf clubs, various
Conti, Stevie Price, UT 84501 E293 Misc household/furniture/yard items, various items
Ochoa, Isaac M. Price, UT 84501 E123 Misc furniture, household, various items
Phillips, Tiffany J. Cumberland, MD 21502 E78 Misc household, totes/bags, various items
Vigil, Antonio J. East Carbon, UT 84520 E173 Misc tools/yard/automotive/household items, totes/bags, various items
Published in ETV Newspaper October 26 and November 2, 2022