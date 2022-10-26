NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT/SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2022

THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant City, State, Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Axelgard, Wally T. Helper, UT 84526 M94 Misc furniture/household items, boxes, tool

Christiansen, Vincent Q. Price, UT 84501 M108 Tool box w/misc tools, misc automotive, misc furniture/household

Henderson, Shaney Price, UT 84501 M6 Misc furniture/household items, boxes, bikes

Hernandez, Cambrie Huntington, UT 84528 M26 Dining table/chairs, mattress, plastic bags/boxes, stuffed animals

Robinson, Shastea E. Price, UT 84501 M138 Misc furniture items, automotive, washer/dryer, boxes/sacks

Sanchez, Arthur T. East Carbon, UT 84520 M67 Bags/boxes misc, misc furniture/household

Vouk, Josh Price, UT 84501 M145 Misc furniture, boxes/bags/totes, misc household

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Allen, Candace G. East Carbon, UT 84520 S41 Dining table, tv, steamer, bags,

Benoit, Karla Price, UT 84501 S125 Misc household items, boxes/totes/bags

Foster, Danial Price, UT 84501 S136 Misc yard equip, household, totes, various items

Hadden, Mitch Helper, UT 84526 S18 Misc household, freezer, misc furniture, boxes/totes, various items

Miller, Tammie L. Lake Havasu, AZ 46403 S113 Toolbox, hunting/sports, tools, automotive, boxes/totes, various items

Stewart, Terri Sunnyside, UT 84539 S80 Misc furniture/household, totes/boxes, camping, various items

Swearingen, Mistie D. Price, UT 84501 S88 Misc bags/containers/boxes, various items

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Brierley, Ashley Helper, UT 84526 E29 Misc furniture/household, totes/boxes/bags, various items

Clark, Amber D. W. Valley City, UT 84128 E352 Misc household items, boxes/totes, golf clubs, various

Conti, Stevie Price, UT 84501 E293 Misc household/furniture/yard items, various items

Ochoa, Isaac M. Price, UT 84501 E123 Misc furniture, household, various items

Phillips, Tiffany J. Cumberland, MD 21502 E78 Misc household, totes/bags, various items

Vigil, Antonio J. East Carbon, UT 84520 E173 Misc tools/yard/automotive/household items, totes/bags, various items

Published in ETV Newspaper October 26 and November 2, 2022