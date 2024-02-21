NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to the delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units.
The entire contents of each unit listed below WILL BE DISPOSED OF on March 2, 2024.
THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION.
Name, City, State, Zip, Unit#.
Burke, Shayne, Price, UT 84501, Unit 244, All items located in unit
Pendray, Jon, Wellington, UT 84526, Unit 224, All items located in unit
Ludlow, Amy, Spanish, UT 84660, Unit 454, All items located in unit
King, Curtis, Bozeman, UT 59715, Unit 463, All items located in unit
Wood, Evan, Wellington, UT, Unit 443, All items located in unit
Johnson, Shannon, Price, UT, Unit 174, All items located in unit
Salzetti, Michael, Price, UT, Unit 447, All items located in unit
Hall, Lisa, Price, UT, Unit 282, All items located in unit
Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21 and February 28, 2024.