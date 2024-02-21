NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards ofthe Southeastern Regional Development Agency, Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund, and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in the Atrium of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments located at 252 S. Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501 on Thursday, February 22, 2024. See the link below for the agendas and live streaming details.

Agenda Link:

https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/843603.html

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21, 2024.