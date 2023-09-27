NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. THURSDAY OCTOBER 12, 2023

THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant City, State, Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Blackham, Jodie Kenilworth, UT 84529 M 182 Various furniture/decos, dryer, boxes/totes/bags, misc

Hamilton, Toby Wellington, UT 84542 M 172 Various furniture, cinder blocks, misc items, bbq, wood chipper

Torres-Benson, Nicole A Price, UT 84501 M 86 Generator, various tools, bags/boxes/totes, misc

Urban, Brian Salt Lake City, UT 84107 M 71 Mattresses/box springs/frames, misc household, boxes/bags, various items

Ward, Deva Price, UT 84501 M 102 Misc tools/furniture, boxes, various items

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Brown, Timothy Wellington, UT 84542 S 215 Misc oxygen items, mattresses/box springs, misc furniture, boxes/totes

Grange, Keely Huntington, UT 84528 S 29 Mattress/box spring, toys, musical items, misc kids & C-Mas boxes, various

Piantes, Tom G Price, UT 84501 S 131 Various tables/chairs/tools, mattress, boxes, misc items

Piantes, Tom G Price, UT 84501 S 132 Mattress/box spring/frame/headboard, boxes misc clothing & other items

Trejo, Erick Price, UT 84501 S 6 Various construction items/tools, buckets/boxes

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Bradley, Cassie Wellington, UT 84542 E 346 Exercise equip, tables, toys, bags, clothing, misc items

Draves, Robert Price, UT 84501 E 228 Various furniture/furnishings, dryer, misc items, various chests/boxes/bags

Sipes, Adam Wellington, UT 84542 E 330 Shelving, bedframe, doors, crates, mattresses, misc items

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 27 and October 4, 2023.