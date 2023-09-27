BID NOTICE – BUILDING DEPARTMENT PICKUP TRUCK

Carbon County Building Department is accepting sealed bids for one new, 1/2 ton, truck. Minimum criteria for the truck is as follows: White, crew cab, 4×4, V8 gas engine, cloth seats, carpet, and hands-free communication capability.

Sealed bids are due at the Carbon County clerks’ office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on October 18th, 2023.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope:

2023 Pickup Truck Bid for Carbon County Building Department

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on October 18th, 2023 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call the Building and Planning Department at 435-636-3260 between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 27 and October 4, 2023.