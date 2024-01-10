NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE – SAN RAFAEL CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 10:30 a.m. at the USDA Service Center 1090 North Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT. on the following dates for 2024:

2024 Meeting Dates

February 8

March 14

April 11

May 9

June 13

July 11

August 8

September 12

October 10

November 14

December 12

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10, 2024.