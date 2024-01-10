NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE – SAN RAFAEL CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 10:30 a.m. at the USDA Service Center 1090 North Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT. on the following dates for 2024:
2024 Meeting Dates
February 8
March 14
April 11
May 9
June 13
July 11
August 8
September 12
October 10
November 14
December 12
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10, 2024.