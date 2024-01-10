NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE – GREEN RIVER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Green River Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 4:00pm on the Second Monday of each month at the Tamarisk Restaurant, 1710 E. Main in Green River, Utah on the following dates for 2024:
2024 Meeting Dates
January 8
February 12
March 11
April 8
May 13
June 10
July 8
August 12
September 9
October 14
November 11
December 9
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10, 2024.