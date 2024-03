PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

The Price City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah, to receive input on the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 mid-year budget revision.

/s/ Jaci Adams, Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 6, 2024.