PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Green River shall hold a public hearing on March 19, 2024, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. The location of the public hearing is the Green River City Hall, 460 East Main Street, Green River City, Utah. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input from the public with respect to amending the 2024 City budget. The proposed amendments are available for review by the public at the Green River City Hall.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 6, 2024.