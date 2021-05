Notice is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Elmo Town Hall 75 S 100 E., in conjunction with the regular Elmo Town Council Meeting to take comment on 2022 proposed fiscal Budget.

Delena Fish, Clerk

Elmo Town

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 19 and May 26, 2021.