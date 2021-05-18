REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Carbon School District, 251 West 400 North, Price, UT 84501, is seeking proposals for Replacement and installation of cabinets and countertops in 4 classrooms at two schools within Carbon School District.

Scope of Work documents are available at the address below. Proposals are due June 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.: Electronically to: bids@carbonschools.org, or paper copy to:

Cabinet Bid

Carbon School District

65 East 400 North

Price, UT 84501

435-637-1342

Bidders must have appropriate state and local licenses and required insurances in the amount called for by the State of Utah. Carbon School District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informality or technicality not of a statutory nature in the interest of the District. Bidders are responsible for their own measurements and calculations.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 19 and May 26, 2021.