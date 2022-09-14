NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. For the purpose of:

• Reopen the FY 2023 budget to make adjustments.

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting. We do have electronic participation at this time. If you would like to join this meeting by conference call, please call City Hall by 3:00 p.m. on the day of City Council for the participation phone number.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, 2022.