NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 9, 2022, the Board of Trustees of the Municipal Authority of Ferron City, Emery County, Utah (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Lease Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.

The Issuer shall hold a public hearing on December 14. 2022, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. The location of the public hearing is in the City Office, 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds and any potential economic impact to the private sector from the construction of the Adventure Hub playground area at the fairgrounds and related improvements (the “Project”) to be funded by the Bonds. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2022.

/s/ Barbara Bowles

Secretary

Published in ETV Newspaper November 16 and November 23, 2022.