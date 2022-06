Public Notice is hereby given that Clawson Town will be holding a Public Hearing on June 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. during a regularly scheduled Clawson Town Council Meeting in order to receive public comment on the amendments to the FY2022 Clawson Town Budget, the proposed FY2023 Clawson Town Budget and the amended Castle Valley Special Service District Rate increases.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1 and June 8, 2022.