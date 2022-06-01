AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING – DOCKET NO. 2022-010 CAUSE NO. 070-05 – BEFORE THE BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING – DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES – STATE OF UTAH

THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING MATTER. Docket No. 2022-010 Cause No. 070-05: In the matter of the Request for Agency Action of URBAN OIL & GAS GROUP, LLC for an order modifying the Board’s order entered in Cause No. 241-09 to instead create 80-acre stand-up (vertical) drilling units for the production of gas (including coalbed methane) from the Ferron Formation within the SE¼ of Section 22 and the SW¼ of Section 23, Township 14 South, Range 10 East, S.L.M., Carbon County, Utah. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Oil, Gas and Mining (the “Board”), State of Utah, will conduct a hearing on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible in the auditorium of the Department of Natural Resources, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The hearing will be streamed live on the Department of Natural Resources YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/b3vXTv7YPV0. THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED as a formal administrative adjudication in accordance with the rules of the Board as set forth in Utah Administrative Code R641, et seq. and as provided for in Utah Code Ann. § 40-6-1, et seq. and Utah Code Ann. § 63G-4-101 through -601. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING will be for the Board to receive testimony and evidence regarding a Request for Agency Action (“RAA”) filed by Urban Oil & Gas Group, LLC, that the Board enter an order: 1. Modifying its previous order entered on March 6, 2012 in Cause No. 241-09 (the “241-09 Order”) to instead create 80-acre stand-up (vertical) drilling units for the production of gas (including coalbed methane) from the Ferron Formation (as defined in the 241-09 Order as outlined below): the stratigraphic equivalent of the interval between 1,968 feet below the surface to 2,214 feet below the surface as shown in the density log for the Birch A-1 well located in the SW¼ of Section 5, Township 14 South, Range 10 East, SLM within the SE¼ of Section 22 and the SW¼ of Section 23, Township 14 South, Range 10 East, SLM, Carbon County, Utah; 2. Presuming the Request for Agency Action in Cause No. 075-03 pending before the Board is granted, confirming the proposed Leautaud 33-22 Well, to be located 1,894 feet FSL and 113 feet FEL in the NE¼SE¼ of Section 22, as the authorized well for the drilling unit comprised of the E½SE¼ of Section 22, and the proposed Leautaud 13-23 Well, to be located 1,990 feet FSL and 1,208 feet FWL in the NW¼SW¼ of Section 23, as the authorized well for the drilling unit comprised of the W½SW¼ of Section 23; 3. Making such findings and orders in connection with the RAA as it deems necessary; and 4. Providing for such other and further relief as may be just and equitable under the circumstances. OBJECTIONS TO THE RAA must be filed with the Secretary of the Board at the address listed below no later than the 8th day of June, 2022. A party must file a timely written objection or other response in order to participate as a party at the Board hearing. Failure to participate can result in a default judgment. Natural persons may appear and represent themselves before the Board. All other representation of parties before the Board will be by attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Utah, or attorneys licensed to practice law in another jurisdiction which meet the rules of the Utah State Bar for practicing law before the Utah Courts. Persons interested in this matter may participate pursuant to the procedural rules of the Board. The RAA, and any subsequent pleadings, may be inspected at the office of the undersigned, and inspected online at the Board’s website at http://ogm.utah.gov/amr/boardtemp/redesign/books.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons requiring auxiliary communicative aids and services to enable them to participate in this hearing should call Julie Ann Carter at (801) 538-5277, at least three working days prior to the hearing date.

DATED this 23rd day of May, 2022.

STATE OF UTAH

BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING

Chris D. Hansen, Chairman

/s/ Julie Ann Carter

Board Secretary

1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

(801) 538-5277

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1, 2022.