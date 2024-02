is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a public meeting on March 12th, 2024 at 7:00pm in the Elmo Town Hall, Elmo, Utah.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Land Annexation into Town Limits on 500 East.

Road Annexation on 200 East 300 South.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28 and March 6, 2024.