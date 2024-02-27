Letter to the Editor: Cultivated-Meat Research

Humans kill more than a trillion aquatic and land animals every year for food. The amount of suffering this represents is impossible to comprehend. To put it in a little bit of perspective, only about 117 billion humans have ever lived, according to the Population Reference Bureau.

Our political leaders can help create a better world by supporting increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. The technology faces a number of hurdles, but these can be overcome with further development.

