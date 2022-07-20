NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – EMERY TOWN

Public Notice is hereby given that Emery Town will be holding a Public Hearing on July 21st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in order to receive public comment on:

– Amending the Castle Valley Special Service District Rates

– Amendments to the FY2022 Emery Town Budget

– Proposed FY2023 Emery Town Budget

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION DURING PUBLIC MEETINGS In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Emery Town Hall, 65 N. Center St. Emery, UT 84522 POB 108 Emery, UT 84522 (435)286-2417 Monday-Thursday 8am-12noon

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 20, 2022.