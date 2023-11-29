NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON 2024 CARBON COUNTY RECREATION AND TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT & LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY BUDGET

The Carbon County Recreation and Transportation Special Service & Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing to receive public comment for or against the estimates of revenue and expenditures or any item in any fund in its 2024 tentative budget. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 11, 2023, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Special Service District’s Administrative Control Board at 4:00 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, First Floor Conference Room, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

The tentative budget is available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 29 and December 6, 2023.