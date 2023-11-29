NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO OPEN AND ADJUST 2023 CARBON COUNTY RECREATION AND TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT BUDGET & LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY

The Carbon County Recreation and Transportation Special Service District & Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing to open and adjust its 2023 budget, pursuant to Utah Code Annotated section 17B-1-621. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment pertaining to any proposed increases or amendments to any individual 2023 budgets of the Special Service District. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, during a meeting of the Board scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, First Floor, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

