NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT 2022 BUDGET FOR THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of Adopting a Budget for the year 2022. The hearing will be held at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. in the Downstairs Conference Room of the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Dated this 6th day of December 2021.

The budget is available for review by contacting Gordon Odendahl, Clerk at (435) 299-9756

/s/ Gordon Odendahl

Gordon Odendahl, Clerk

Carbon Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 8, 2021.