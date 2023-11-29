NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE 2023 BUDGET FOR CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of Amending the Budget for the year 2023. The hearing will be held at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. in the Downstairs Conference Room of the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Dated this 27th day of November 2023.

The budget is available for review by contacting Gordon Odendahl, Clerk at (435) 299-9756

/s/ Gordon Odendahl

Gordon Odendahl, Clerk

Carbon Water Conservancy District

