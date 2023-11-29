EMERY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing for receiving comment on 2024 budgets for the Emery County General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Capital Project Funds and for the Castle Valley Special Service District and to amend the 2023 budgets will be held on December 12, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Emery County Commission Chambers, Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, UT. The 2024 budget includes a 3 percent cost of living adjustment for all County Officials County Employees. The tentative budget for 2024 is on file and available for public inspection in the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 29 and December 6, 2023.