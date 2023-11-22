NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Public Notice is hereby given that the following Public Hearings will be held to receive public comment on the 2024 budgets as listed below:
Emery County Special Service District 1
12-11-23 @ 10:00 a.m.
San Rafael SSD
12-19-23 @ 2:00 p.m.
Emery County Fire Protection SSD
12-18-23 @ 5:30 p.m.
Emery County Community Reinvestment Agency
12-18-23 @ 10:30 a.m.
Emery Emergency Medical, SSD
12-05-23 @ 4:30 p.m.
Hearings will be held at the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
The 2024 budgets are available for review in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours.
Published in the ETV Newspaper November 22, 2023.